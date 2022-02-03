Snowmobile trails set to open in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - If you've been itching to get your snowmobile out on the snow, this weekend is finally your chance in Eau Claire County.
According to the Associated Snowmobile Clubs of Eau Claire County, all county trails will be open beginning Friday February 4 at 8 a.m. They will remain open until Monday, February 7 at 8 a.m.
In Chippewa County, trails opened on January 28, according to Chippewa County Snowmobile Trails - WI, who said on Facebook that even though trails are open, conditions are poor to fair.