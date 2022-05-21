SpringFest holds first official cornhole competition, other family-friendly attractions

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The 11th annual SpringFest took place Friday, May 20 to Saturday, May 21 in Chippewa Falls, and there was a brand new event this year that drew dozens of folks to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds on Saturday morning.
This year was the first official cornhole competition at SpringFest, and the competition was fierce. It started with a period of round-robin group play, and those results were used to seed two separate skill-based tournaments, so everyone would have a fighting chance at winning.
"We had the head of the Eau Claire Cornhole Association, approached us, and said, 'Could we do it?' And we're thrilled. We've got about twenty teams out there," event coordinator Hugh Crane said of the cornhole competition.
In addition to cornhole, SpringFest hosted several family-friendly attractions like bouncy houses, a balloon artist and a petting zoo.
It is also home to live music on both days. This year featured The Cragar's, Madison County, the Sue Orfield Band, The Monday's, The Jim Phillips Project, Dave BeBeau and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z.
All proceeds from SpringFest go to the Chippewa Falls Rotary Foundation.