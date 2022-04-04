Stephanie Hirsch steps into new city manager role

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire's new city manager Stephanie Hirsch started Monday and she said it's been a busy day.
Among other meetings Hirsch said her agenda Monday included planning the next city council meeting.
She also said that she is still in the introductory phase and has already spoken to and planning to talk with many of the cities past managers, community leaders, directors and community members to collaborate and find solutions to chronic problems in our community.
When it comes to being the city manager Hirsch said it has been a dream job for her.
"I love local government because you get to have a hand in problem solving and creating facilities, streets and services that really make a difference to people," she said.
She has not gotten the chance to sit down and come up with a strategic plan, but she said one immediate long-term goal is to figure out a way to help the city with cost of living related issues, which many struggle with today.