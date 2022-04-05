"Still in awe" Local carpenters win national competition

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Royal Construction carpenters Drew Hawkins and Tony Ehrike took first and second place respectively at the 2022 National Craft Championships.
The competition took place at the Associated Builders and Contractors Convention at the Henry B. Gonzalez Center in San Antonio last month, with the nation’s best vying for top honors in 15 different competitions, spanning 12 different crafts. Competitors were evaluated with a two-hour online exam and a six-hour practical performance test.
Hawkins said after finishing the competition, he had no idea how good his chances were of winning. Hearing his name called as the first-place winner stunned him.
"I don’t really remember fully [what my reaction was]. I think I let out a real deep breath," Hawkins said. "It was like all the weight coming off of me. But I had no idea that I was going to win until they called my name.”
Hawkins’ coworker Ehrike followed up a third place state finish in 2020 with the national runner up honors this year. He echoed Hawkins’ thoughts on finding the experience hard to put into words.
"Hands sweaty. Knees shaking. And they call your name and it's mind-blowing," Ehrike said. "[I have] no words to really explain it. Walk up, collect your prize and you’re still in awe as you are walking back to your seat.”
State Representatives Warren Petryk and Jesse James visited the Royal Construction office on Tuesday to present the winners with a plaque and a state flag in honor of their accomplishments.