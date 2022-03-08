Student Transit selected for EPA's school bus rebates

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A grant is helping Student Transit in Eau Claire become even more environmentally friendly.
The company is set to receive a $60,000 rebate from the Environmental Protection Agency or EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act. The EPA held a lottery for grants that Student Transit was lucky to win since they already have a good environmental score.
The next step in the process is to scan the purchase order of new, eco-friendly buses by the end of May this year. After that, they get the new buses and scrap the old ones and send proof. Then, they request the payment form all by October 28 this year.
Student Transit general manager Marty Klukas explained why these new buses will play a role in an eco-friendly goal.
"Prior to 2006 the diesel engines definitely had some major pollution going on. Today, they're about 90% cleaner than those of of the past 2006 and prior engines," Klukas said.
The $60,000 will be split into $20,000 each of the three new buses, which will assist with the hefty payment of new school buses that sit around $125,000-$150,000.
Klukas hopes to have the rebate money by sometime this fall.