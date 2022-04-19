Sunflower shirts, art, stickers, and flags; Eau Claire store selling products for Ukraine fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - For the next three months, a local business is hosting a fundraiser to support refugees in Ukraine.
Tangled Up in Hue in Eau Claire is selling locally-designed Ukraine-related T-shirts, paper art, flags, and stickers. Both adult and child-sized t-shirts have a sunflower with the words "Stand with Ukraine" on them.
100% of the proceeds from the paper art will be donated to a Ukrainian-American human rights organization Razom. For the rest of the items, 75% of the proceeds will go to the group.
On average, Razom sends more than 70 pallets of aid to Ukraine each week.
The general manager of Tangled up in Hue, Sarah Hammes-Murray, said it feels good that they can be an avenue for the community to utilize.
"On top of purchasing items, we also allow people to donate directly through us if they want to just donate an amount of money. We will give that directly to the organization," Hammes-Murray said. "I know a lot of people struggle with how can they help, how can they donate, so it's nice that we can use our influence in the community to give that opportunity to people."
If you can't make it to the store, all of the fundraiser items are available to purchase on online at shop.tangledupinhue.com