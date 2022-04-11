Survey shows increased population of deer in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – The deer population in Eau Claire is growing. New data gathered by the City Parks and Recreation Department shows a 12% increase compared to 2018.
The annual survey is conducted by helicopter, but officials say that in both 2019 and 2020 the weather conditions skewed the numbers.
This year’s conditions were much more favorable, and the 12% increase when compared to the 2018 survey is consistent with a growing herd that has limited control measures available.
City Parks Director Steve Plaza said one clue that may explain the increased count is more people feeding deer on their property. Plaza said it’s a bad idea for many reasons.
"We don't want people feeding deer," Plaza said. "That tends to bring deer in and they hang around in that area. It also promotes chronic wasting disease (CWD), deer sharing food, which isn't healthy for the deer population at all."
Of the seven areas surveyed, the Putnam Park area was the only one which saw a significant decrease in observed population at 16 deer per square mile, while the areas near Jeffers Road and Oakwood Hills were both up substantially. Oakwood Hills’ population was the highest recorded at 107 deer per square mile.