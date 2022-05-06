The Plus, Rev and Metro may lose liquor licenses city attorney says are "abandoned"

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two downtown establishments may lose their liquor licenses after city staff say the owner "abandoned" the licenses.
According to documents filed with the Eau Claire city council agenda, the Plus and the Rev (which share a license and a building), and the Metro have been closed for more than two years. The businesses are owned by Benny Haas.
The Metro closed in February of 2020 after a kitchen fire. The Plus and the Rev closed during Wisconsin's "safer at home" order at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
A City of Eau Claire ordinance states that any license that is unused for 90 days is considered "abandoned” and is subject to revocation by the city.
According to a memo sent to the Eau Claire City Council by the city attorney's office, no concrete plans for reopening either business have been relayed to the city despite numerous communication attempts made on the city's behalf.
The Rev does state they are open for two hours one day a week, but when city officials stopped by during those hours on May 2, the door was locked and lights were off, according to the memo.
On January 28, a letter from the assistant city attorney was sent to Haas, stating they had asked for bi-weekly updates and for the businesses to reopen within 60 days— and that neither of those things had happened yet. The assistant city attorney then said the city would proceed with non-renewal of both licenses until they reopen.
Haas wrote back in February saying they are still waiting for reconstruction to be completed, and that they would starting the legal process for possible fraud/loss of income.
Given how long the businesses have been closed, the city attorney's office considers the liquor licenses "abandoned" and recommended the city council votes not to renew the licenses.
News 18 reached out to Haas, who said "as for The Rev/The Plus we have been open to appease the licensing requirement that we need to be open every 90 days. As for The Metro we have been working through insurance companies and code upgrade requirements from the city. We have extensively have taken this time to remove the center wall opening up the full area. We have had installed a fire sprinkler system that will greatly increase capacity and have down several other things to make the Metro better."
City council will vote on this during its Tuesday meeting.