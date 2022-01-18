Third annual "Frosty Fun" series announced

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Altoona's Frosty Fun series is back for it's third year.
The series is put on by the city of Altoona and Altoona Parks and Recreation in an initiative to get more people outside and active in the winter.
A robust schedule consisting of multiple events like crokicurl, a fat tire bike race and candle light snow shoe hike run through February. The series will kick off with the United States Crokicurl Championship at River Prairie Park on January 29.
Roy Atkinson with the city of Altoona said these activities are a great cure for the wintertime blues.
"It's just giving people access to events and getting people outdoors during the winter when people feel cooped up, and just giving them something to do," Atkinson said.
If you are interested in joining the fun, learn more by clicking here.