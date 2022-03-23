Transfer center granted additional funding as costs rise

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With construction costs up since the start of the pandemic, the city of Eau Claire has voted to commit more money to the new downtown transit transfer center project.
The project originally started in 2017 when the city applied for a grant that would generate funding. After getting the award and planning the budget, the actual costs skyrocketed.
The transfer center has gotten over $9 million from the Federal Transit Administration and the American Rescue Plan Act. Now the city is matching another 20% along with other recovery funds, bringing the total costs to $11 million.
Eau Claire transit manager Thomas Wagener said that the extra money is needed for the project to benefit the city.
"We've tried to keep the cost down as low as possible, trying with different developers and with value engineering. We know we want to have a product that the city can be proud of and that's going to help the downtown area," Wagener said.
Officials has been planning to have the transfer center have a one-story parking garage on top, along with a housing project, but plans have also changed for a two-story garage.
Wagener hopes to have the center built sometime this year.