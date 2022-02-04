Transit Equity Day recognizes Rosa Parks

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Equity Transit Day, the city of Eau Claire is recognizing a woman who sat down, to stand up for justice.
"She was arrested for doing what was right," said interim city manager Dave Solberg.
Transit Equity Day is a national day of action held on Rosa Parks' birthday each year.
On a cold December day more than 66 years ago, Parks refused to give up her seat on the bus to a white passenger, despite a law at the time that required her, as a Black woman, to do so.
This led to her arrest and a fine, but it also led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the changing of an unjust policy.
To celebrate her contribution to civil rights and human rights, Eau Claire Transit is reserving a seat on the front of all their fixed route buses with a rose as well as some literature that tells riders a little bit about who she was.
"There are no refusals of rides based on religion, color, ethnicity, disability, age. You get on the bus. You pay your fare or you show your pass and you ride," said Renee Tyler, director of community services for the city of Eau Claire.
During a ceremony at the temporary bus transfer site, Tyler said the day is not just about making transportation accessible for Black people, but for everyone.
She remembers moments of inaccessibility while she was living in New Jersey and New York as short as 30 years ago.
"I would see young women who were mothers with their baby strollers, they couldn't get down the steps to the subway," Tyler said. "Someone would have to help them. Someone out of the kindness of their heart would help them while they took their baby out. Or instances where the platforms were not accessible to people in wheelchairs or there were no ramps."
Officials also talked about initiatives the city has taken to ensure equitable access to transportation including designated trip passes for unhoused people in our community, income-qualifying and reduced fare cards, and buses that "kneel" at the curb to make boarding easier for people with mobility devices.