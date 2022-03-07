Trinity Lutheran Church gives Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center $15,000 grant

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In an effort to extend their outreach, the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center is receiving $15,000 from a local church.
The grant is coming from Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
Dan Bennett-Hardy, vice president of operations of the community center, said the money will be used to help pay for office maintenance such as rent and staffing as well as give them a chance to extend their services into rural areas.
Bennett-Hardy said LGBTQ members in rural areas are underserved in those communities. When they don't live near the Eau Claire metro area, he said it's difficult for them to find resources and a sense of community.
Bennett-Hardy added Trinity Lutheran is a respected pillar in the religious community, and they appreciate their support.
"A lot of our members have had to struggle between their gender, sexuality, and their faith, and to know that they come from a place of love, and that they respect the LGBTQ+ community members, it definitely makes a lot of people very happy to know that a faith leader is helping us move in a positive direction," Bennett-Hardy said.
Bennett-Hardy said the center could roll out their rural outreach program as early as fall, depending on COVID-19 mitigation guidance and protocols.