Update: 12 train cars derail in Altoona Saturday

UPDATE: Robin Tysver with Union Pacific Railroad communications told News 18 that approximately 12 train cars derailed a little after 4 p.m. Saturday.
She said there were no injuries, and the train cars were empty at the time of the derailment.
Cleanup on-site is underway, and the incident is under investigation.
A News 18 reporter on scene said it was unclear how the accident occurred, and that the train appeared to be traveling straight at the time of the derailment.
ALTOONA (WQOW) - Emergency crews are on scene of a train derailment in Altoona Saturday afternoon.
The derailment is in the area of Sunday Dr. and Bartlett Ave. in Altoona along Hwy KB.
The News 18 reporter on scene said Altoona Fire and Rescue, Eau Claire County Emergency Management, and the Altoona Police Department are on scene.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for updates.