Update: Child dies after Friday Chippewa County crash

UPDATE (June 13, 2022) - The child passersby pulled from a submerged car following a crash, has died.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk confirmed the death with News 18 Monday afternoon.
In a post on its facebook page, the Elk Mound Area School District said Tara LeMay, who just completed 5th grade, had passed. Her mother, Sara LeMay died in the crash. She worked for the district.
As we reported, the car was travelling on Hwy 64 in Chippewa County Friday night when it rolled into a swampy area. Sara LeMay, 48, died from injuries sustained in the crash. Tara was flown to a hospital by helicopter but died from her injuries.
Kowalczyk told News 18 an autopsy will not be done. He said the cause of death will likely be ruled cold-weather drowning.
Update:
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman who died in a crash in the township of Cleveland.
Officials said Sara M. Lemay, 48, died from injuries sustained in the crash. They said the passenger, an 11-year-old, sustained life-threatening injuries.
Passersby pulled the child from the submerged vehicle and began life-saving measures until first responders arrived and took over. The child was flown to a hospital by helicopter. Their status Saturday is unknown.
A cause for the crash was not given, and officials said it is still under investigation.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - One person is dead and another injured after a single rollover crash in Chippewa County Friday night.
According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle traveling on Highway 64 rolled into a swampy area. A passerby saw the vehicle and called it in.
Authorities report a woman was killed in the crash, another, believed to be a girl, was transported by helicopter to a hospital.
Her condition is not known.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for the latest.