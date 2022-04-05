UPDATE: Chippewa Falls man found safe

3:45 p.m.
UPDATE: Donald Edward Webb has been located safe, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office. The Wisconsin Department of Justice alert said he was found in Washburn County.
10 a.m.
CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly Chippewa Falls man who has not been seen since Monday.
Donald Edward Webb, 76, was last seen leaving his home on County Highway K in Chippewa Falls to go to the store. That was on April 4 at around 11:30 a.m.
Webb was driving his red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado two-door pickup. It has Wisconsin truck license plates reading FX4771.
Webb was wearing blue jeans with suspenders, a t-shirt, a blue and gray jacket, and black shoes. He's 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has hazel eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-726-7700.