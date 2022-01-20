USPS hosts job fair at Eau Claire Post Office; looking for 400 more workers statewide

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A search for mail workers made its way to the city of Clear Water on Thursday as the USPS hosted a job fair at the Eau Claire Post Office to help fill immediate openings for several positions.
USPS workforce planning specialist Lisa Wojnarowski said Eau Claire is looking to fill 25 to 30 positions, and statewide, they need about 400.
They said part of the reason they're understaffed is because workers are COVID-positive or in quarantine. So, they said they need people who want to become an essential worker.
"I love being a part of the community. I love providing that service," Wojnarowski said. "I like to say although service is our last name, it's always our first priority. Especially in our more rural areas, we provide a service where they might not see anybody else. We bring their medication. We bring their packages. We bring their personal correspondence. We're going to bringing those COVID test kits."
USPS is hosting another job fair Jan. 25 and 26 in La Crosse and on Thursday, Jan. 27 in Baraboo.
They are looking to fill anywhere from rural and city carrier assistants to mail handlers assistants. If you'd like to apply for a job at USPS, click/tap here.