...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

UW-Eau Claire students celebrate Hmong Heritage Month

hmong heritage

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - April is Hmong Heritage Month and UW-Eau Claire students are celebrating Eau Claire's connection to the Hmong community all month long.

The Hmong Arts, Stories, and Food Day was held Wednesday at the Critical Hmong Studies Resource Center.

UW-Eau Claire student Malee Yang helped plan and organize the event and said Hmong Heritage Month is a reminder to remember who and where you come from.

"Keep holding onto your roots and remember them because cause your roots are there to support you, they're your ground and your basis and where you grow up from," Yang said. "Even if you do bloom into a beautiful flower, don't forget your roots and your stem."

According to the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, the Hmong population in Eau Claire includes over 3,000 people.

UW-Eau Claire is celebrating Hmong Heritage Month throughout April. For a full list of events, click here.

