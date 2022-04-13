UW-Eau Claire students celebrate Hmong Heritage Month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - April is Hmong Heritage Month and UW-Eau Claire students are celebrating Eau Claire's connection to the Hmong community all month long.
The Hmong Arts, Stories, and Food Day was held Wednesday at the Critical Hmong Studies Resource Center.
UW-Eau Claire student Malee Yang helped plan and organize the event and said Hmong Heritage Month is a reminder to remember who and where you come from.
"Keep holding onto your roots and remember them because cause your roots are there to support you, they're your ground and your basis and where you grow up from," Yang said. "Even if you do bloom into a beautiful flower, don't forget your roots and your stem."
According to the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association, the Hmong population in Eau Claire includes over 3,000 people.
UW-Eau Claire is celebrating Hmong Heritage Month throughout April.