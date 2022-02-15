UW-Eau Claire to host Viennese Ball in person

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After a virtual event last year, the Viennese Ball will be back and in person to celebrate their 47th year.
All proceeds from the Viennese Ball go toward scholarships.
Tickets sales began Monday for the ball and over 200 out of the 1,000 available tickets have already been sold.
The ball will be taking COVID-19 precautions by requiring masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
Kristen Schumacher, the Executive Director of the ball says there is something special about the event.
"The Viennese ball is really an elegant evening of singing, dancing, and music that's performed by all of our talented music students. It's in its fifth decade and it's really a storied event that happens in a great blend of community and students who all come together to enjoy a night out," said Schumacher.
One new change this year is a Viennese Beer Tour with four micro breweries bringing Austrian and German lagers made specifically for the event.
Tickets are available now and if you would like to purchase or find out more about the event, you can do so by clicking here, and here.