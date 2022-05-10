Vote on Plus and Metro liquor licenses postponed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Whether three downtown businesses get to keep their liquor licenses will not be decided quite yet after the city council voted to postpone their vote to May 24.
The Plus and Rev, two bars next to each other that share a license, and the event venue The Metro, have all been closed since 2020. The Metro because of a kitchen fire in February, and the others because of pandemic related shutdowns in March. All three business have the same owner.
The Eau Claire City Attorney's office wrote a memo to council members recommending the licenses be revoked because of a city ordinance stating that a license that goes unused after 90 days is considered abandoned.
The vote was on the city council agenda for Tuesday May 10, but assistant city attorney Jenessa Stromberger asked the council to postpone the vote to the May 24 meeting. Stromberger told councilors she has had promising conversations with the bars' owner, adding she is hoping they come to a resolution.