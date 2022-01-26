Waterways & Parks Commission to vote on Cannery Park design

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The conceptual design of a future city park is up for a vote.
On Wednesday night the Eau Claire Waterways and Parks Commission will vote on the design of the Cannery Park, which plans to replace Kessler Park and be located along the west bank of the Chippewa River near Maple Street and Oxford Avenue.
The project is estimated to cost $3.4 million and the design includes a basketball court, playground, skate plaza, warming house, and a food truck promenade.
There are also plans for a "flexible lawn" to have events, a gathering shelter, and a riverfront overlook and fishing access.
Parks, forestry, and cemetery manager Steve Plaza said the design is a culmination of neighborhood meetings and online surveys that happened in the fall.
"We're very excited about our park and our design plan," Plaza said. "Parks bring communities together. It's a place to gather. It's a place to learn for adults and children. It's the place to communicate. It's the place to get exercise to make your mind and body healthy."
After the plan is reviewed at Wednesday night's meeting, the design will go before the Plan Commission on February 14.
At a city council meeting in the future, the land will also need to be rezoned from light industrial to public use.
If all goes accordingly, Plaza said they hope to start construction this fall and complete the project in 2023.