"We're in a much better place now" Eau Claire health director gives future COVID-19 outlook

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The pandemic has been hard on many people, and while one local health official believes things are looking up, she said we should still be prepared.
"We're in a much better place now, and we should celebrate that," said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Giese said it's great news knowing that case numbers are lower and that there's a significant decrease in hospitalizations and deaths in our area.
She said there are probably more surprises ahead, and that it's very likely we'll see another COVID-19 variant. Giese added that public health professionals across the country anticipate waves of disease over time.
"Some of those might be connected to things like more focused travel like we have in this community with spring break where some people do choose to and are able to leave the community," Giese said. "We'll see how those waves happen over the next year or so."
Giese said just 30% of Eau Claire County's population got a COVID-19 booster vaccine. Data shows when people are boosted, they're less likely to get hospitalized or become severely sick. If you want extra protection visit the health department's website for information on where to get the shot.