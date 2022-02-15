Winter Carnival returns to UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire's Winter Carnival made it's return this week to celebrate all things winter.
The event began February 14 and features a few indoor and outdoor activities everyday. The Winter Carnival goes through Saturday, February 19.
Cider and hot chocolate will be served starting at 11a.m. Wednesday and dog sledding will be on Thursday from 1-3p.m.
Some of the other activities include bouldering, snowshoeing, riding fat tire bikes, and snow tubing.
