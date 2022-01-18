 Skip to main content
Wisconsin DMV taking steps to address school bus driver shortage

School Bus Etiquette 1
By Katrina Lim

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The state DMV is taking steps to get more school bus drivers behind the wheel, and encourage former drivers to reinstate.

The moves comes as school districts are strained by a shortage of drivers including here in Eau Claire.

At one point, office and management staff were filling in as drivers for Eau Claire schools. Student Transit officials say they are getting by, but as of Tuesday, they are looking for about 10 drivers.

To try and reverse the shortage, the DMV will temporarily waive a portion of the school bus license test, called "under the hood engine components" until March 31. The test refers to drivers describing specific areas of the engine and inner-workings.

"If you just don't have that mechanical background, or that processing, it may take you a little bit longer," said David Myers, director of safety for Student Transit. "In order to get you in that bus and get drivers working quicker, it does afford that little bit of a leeway in that testing."

Myers said down the road, drivers will have to learn the "under the hood" component. This waiver just gives them more time to do that. And it's important to note drivers who receive their CDL under the waiver are only permitted to operate intrastate school buses.

The DMV also sent letters to nearly 1,000 former school bus drivers to encourage them to reinstate. Myers said he's not sure if this will be effective, but that Student Transit always keeps former drivers in mind.

Student Transit has also stepped up it's advertising and referral incentives in order to entice potential employees.

