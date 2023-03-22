Lockdown lifted at Rice Lake Middle School Wednesday after fake 911 call

Click here for an updated version of this story.
RICE LAKE (WQOW) - Rice Lake Middle School went on lockdown Wednesday morning, but police are saying the 911 call they received was a false threat, commonly known as "swatting."
According to the Rice Lake Police Department, a 911 call came in just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, reporting an active shooter at the middle school.
Police said multiple jurisdictions responded and the school was put on lockdown, but after being extensively searched, they found no one injured and determined the threat was fake.
The call is what police describe as "swatting" where someone calls in an emergency threat in order to elicit a large law enforcement response, specifically from a SWAT team.
Rice Lake Police said the call is being investigated and the FBI has been informed about it.