Lotts A Meat issuing recall on some products sold in Chippewa Valley

BLOOMER (WQOW) - A business in the Chippewa Valley is issuing a recall, and say anyone with their recalled products should throw them out.
Lotts A Meat in Bloomer is issuing a voluntary recall of some packaged meats sold wholesale and at retail. Some of the products include vacuum-sealed packages of pork chops, steaks, roast and sirloin, along with snack sticks and bacon.
The products were sold at retailers in Bloomer, Cadott, Fall Creek and New Auburn.
No illnesses have been reported, but the company says if you have bought the products to throw them away. According to DATCP, evidence shows that the products include undeclared allergens, undeclared restricted ingredients, and were produced without the benefit of inspection.
Below are the recalled products:
- Honey Ham Stick-No Nitrite or Nitrate Added, 1 lb. vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/23
- Pork chops, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging dates: 8/12/22, 12/30/22, 1/27/23
- Pork steaks, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging date: 8/12/22, 1/27/23
- Pork roasts, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging date: 1/27/23
- Sirloin, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging date: 1/20/23
- Teriyaki beef snack sticks, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/22
- Sweet maple bacon flavored snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on 1/30/23
- Beef snack sticks, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging dates: 1/22/23, 1/30/23
- Dill with pepper jack cheese snack stick or pickle with pepper jack cheese snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/23
- Jalapeno and cheese snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on 1/22/23
- Garlic beef snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/23
- Bacon, vacuum-sealed packages with no mark of inspection, packaged on 12/27/22
- Beef snack stick with cheese, vacuum-sealed packages with no mark of inspection, packaged on 7/12/22