Man airlifted after ATV crash in Fairchild

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW)- A man was airlifted to a hospital with life threatening injuries after a single ATV crash in the village of Fairchild on Saturday evening.

According to a press release, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office responded to a single ATV crash at the intersection of N Front Street and Plum Street in Fairchild at 7:53 p.m. on June 17.

A 57-year-old man was found unconscious in the roadway with his ATV on top of him. He was airlifted to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, alcohol and speed are believed to have been a factor in the crash.

According to the press release, as of 11 a.m. on Sunday, the man remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition.

