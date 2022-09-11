Man arrested after damaging squad car in police pursuit through Durand

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - Shawn Bauer of Arkansaw was arrested on Saturday after leading police on a five-and-a-half-mile chase through Durand.
According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, the pursuit started in rural Durand and continued into the City of Durand. During that chase, Bauer struck a Pepin County Sheriff's Office squad car with his truck twice, damaging the Sheriff's vehicle significantly. A taser was deployed at the time of the accident, however was ineffective.
Officials said for the safety of the community, they did not pursue Bauer a second time as he drove away through residential yards.
Bauer was soon located barricaded at his home. Officials said he refused to exit, but was taken into custody without incident upon arrival by the Piece and Pepin County Emergency Response Unit Team.
Bauer is currently in the Pepin County Jail for eluding an officer, reckless driving, victim intimidation, bail jumping, and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Officials said no injuries were reported by anyone involved in the incident.