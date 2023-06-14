Man caught by citizens for child sex crime is sentenced

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man who was arrested after two citizens posed as an underage girl online to catch child sex predators was sentenced to prison Wednesday.
The residents told police last year that they posed as a 14 year old girl on the dating app MeetMe, and began speaking with 50-year old Travis Fraze. He admitted to police that he sent sexually explicit messages to her, along with photos of his genitals.
Wednesday, Fraze pleaded no contest to attempted sexual assault of a child. Judge Sarah Harless sentenced him to three years in prison, and ordered him to register as a sex offender for 15 years.
Eau Claire police do not endorse citizen-led investigations.