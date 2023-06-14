 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk,
Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Man caught by citizens for child sex crime is sentenced

  • 0
travis fraze

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man who was arrested after two citizens posed as an underage girl online to catch child sex predators was sentenced to prison Wednesday.

The residents told police last year that they posed as a 14 year old girl on the dating app MeetMe, and began speaking with 50-year old Travis Fraze. He admitted to police that he sent sexually explicit messages to her, along with photos of his genitals.

Wednesday, Fraze pleaded no contest to attempted sexual assault of a child. Judge Sarah Harless sentenced him to three years in prison, and ordered him to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Eau Claire police do not endorse citizen-led investigations.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you