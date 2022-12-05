Man charged in crash that killed Medford woman

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - Charges were filed Monday against the driver involved in a Clark County crash that killed a woman.
Patrick Gage Davis, from Medford is charged with causing death, and injury, while knowingly driving while revoked. He was also ticketed for driving too fast for conditions, failing to keep his vehicle under control and driving on tires with less than 2/32 tread.
The charges stem from the November crash that killed 25 year old Tracy Anderson of Medford. She was a passenger in Davis' SUV when he lost control and crashed while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker on a bridge. Two other passengers were injured.
Davis faces up to 13 years in prison if convicted. He is due in court December 13.