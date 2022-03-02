Man charged in fatal Rusk County ATV crash given jail time, fines

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - The sentence was handed down this week for a Rusk County fatal ATV crash involving members of a bachelor party celebration.
Brennan Plaisted, from Minnesota, was sentenced Monday to six months in jail for the 2019 crash that killed Alan Hanson. Investigators say Plaisted's alcohol level was four times the legal limit.
He was also ordered to maintain absolute sobriety for two years, and pay $48,035.81 in restitution, fines and court costs. And every year for five years he must give a public speech on the crash, and pick up litter on the highway where the crash happened.