Man charged with threatening Tim Nordin could be behind national threats

(WQOW) - The California man who is charged with threatening the president of the Eau Claire School Board may be the same man behind other threats across the nation.
34-year-old Jeremy Hanson of California was charged with one count of interstate communication of threats to commit violence against the Merriam-Webster company.
According to the criminal complaint, he used the company's 'contact us' form to send threatening messages, which is the same way threats were communicated to ECASD.
These threats to Merriam-Webster were focused on definitions for words such as "Girl" and "Woman" which include phrases like "gender identity". The threats call these definitions "anti-science propaganda", saying the author should be "hunted down and shot."
According to the criminal complaint, a user registered as @anonYmous used similar language in the comments sections of webpages with the definitions for "Boy", "Girl", "Female", and "Trans Woman".
A man of the same name from the same state is charged for allegedly threatening Tim Nordin after ECASD made national news for LGBTQ-related training.