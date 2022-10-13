Man dead after hitting deer while riding ATV

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - A 57-year-old man is dead after hitting a deer on his ATV in Rusk County.
According to DNR Recreational Warden Peter Wetzel, the man was riding on the Chippewa Trail road route in the Big Bend township on Sunday when he hit a deer.
The ATV rolled and the man, whose identity is not being released, was ejected. Wetzel said the victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and had extensive head injuries.
A helicopter flew him to Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire where he died the next day.