Man dead in Chippewa County motorcycle vs. deer crash

TOWNSHIP OF ANSON (WQOW) - A man is dead after officials say he was involved in a motorcycle crash with a deer.
It happened on Sunday evening on County Highway K, just north of County Highway O in the township of Anson, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.
Officials identified the motorcyclist as 40-year-old Benjamin Thorton of Eau Claire. They said he was traveling south on the highway when he struck the deer, causing him to be ejected from his motorcycle. He was taken to a hospital but officials said he passed away. The added he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.