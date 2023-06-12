 Skip to main content
Man dead in rural Jackson County farm accident

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD (WQOW) - A man is dead after a farm accident in Jackson County. 

According to Sheriff Duane Waldera, it happened on June 8 in the town of Springfield. A woman had called 911 reporting her husband was pinned beneath his farm tractor. 

When first responders arrived, Waldera said the man was "clearly deceased." He said it appears the man was attempting to load round bales of hay onto a wagon, but a mechanical failure occurred. Officials believe the man was ejected from the tractor and pinned underneath. 

Waldera identified him as Edward A. Buchholz, 76, from rural Taylor, Wisconsin. 

