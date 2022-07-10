Man dies after he was struck by a train in New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND (WQOW) - A man has died after he was hit by a train in New Richmond early Sunday morning.
According to a press release, the New Richmond Police Department received a call at 2:41 a.m. that a man was deceased on the railroad tracks from injuries sustained in the collision.
Officials identified the man as 37-year-old Michael Castro.
Officials said railroad employees were fully cooperative. The investigation is ongoing and pending toxicology results.
The New Richmond Police Department is reminding the community that railroads are federal property, and trespassing on tracks is not only dangerous but also illegal.