Man dies in Taylor County farming accident

TAYLOR COUNTY (WQOW) - A Curtiss man was killed after in a farming accident in Taylor County Thursday morning.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, first responders were dispatched to a farm on Pine Avenue in the town of Little Black just after 11 a.m. The caller reported a man was trapped under a tractor tire.

On scene, authorities located 51-year-old Eli Mullet. Life saving efforts were attempted, but Mullet was pronounced dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates Mullet was working on a tractor when the large rear tractor wheel tipped backwards onto him, trapping him.

Authorities do not suspect foul play.

