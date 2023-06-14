Man fined for threatening family of Lily Peters murder suspect

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The case against a man accused of threatening the family of the boy charged with murdering 10 year old Lily Peters was settled Wednesday.
Chippewa falls police say Herbert Badalich, from St. Paul, called them a week after Lily's death and told dispatchers he was frustrated and mad about the killing and was going to murder the suspect's entire family.
He later told police he was drunk at the time, and was harmless and not going to do anything.
Wednesday in Chippewa County court, a charge of making terrorist threats was dismissed, and Badalich pleaded no contest to using a phone to threaten harm, and disorderly conduct. Judge James Isaacson ordered him to pay fines and court costs of $1536.