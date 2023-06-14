 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk,
Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Man fined for threatening family of Lily Peters murder suspect

Gavel

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The case against a man accused of threatening the family of the boy charged with murdering 10 year old Lily Peters was settled Wednesday.

Chippewa falls police say Herbert Badalich, from St. Paul, called them a week after Lily's death and told dispatchers he was frustrated and mad about the killing and was going to murder the suspect's entire family.

He later told police he was drunk at the time, and was harmless and not going to do anything.

Wednesday in Chippewa County court, a charge of making terrorist threats was dismissed, and Badalich pleaded no contest to using a phone to threaten harm, and disorderly conduct. Judge James Isaacson ordered him to pay fines and court costs of $1536.

