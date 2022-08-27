Man found deceased in New Richmond home

NEW RICHMOND (WQOW) - Early Saturday morning, New Richmond police discovered a man inside a home with what they described as multiple wounds.
According to a press release from Chief Craig Yehlik, they received a call just after six a.m. reporting that a subject was in need of medical attention in the 600 block of N Second Street.
Officials arrived to find a 48-year-old male, whose name has not been released, with multiple wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life saving measures.
Officials said evidence at the scene indicates the incident was isolated, and there is no danger to the public.
One suspect, whose name is also being withheld, has been taken into custody. The suspect is being held at the St. Croix County Jail and is awaiting charges.