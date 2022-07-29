Man hurt after crashing plane on highway in Pierce County

PRESCOTT (WQOW) - A man is injured after crashing a plane on a highway in Pierce County.
According to the Pierce County Sheriffs Office, the crash happened just before 7 a.m. Friday in Prescott.
Officials say 69-year-old Steven Hulse of Minnesota was flying a homemade aircraft from Sonex when he lost engine power. He attempted an emergency landing on State Highway 35 and County Road E, hitting multiple road signs. Officials say the aircraft skidded across Highway 35 and landed in the west ditch.
Hulse was brought to the hospital, but law enforcement do not know the extent of his injuries. The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
