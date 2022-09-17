Man involved in Friday crash on Highway 29 in custody

UPDATE (1:56 PM): According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, Chad Myszka has been arrested in Marathon County and remains in custody.
Kowalczyk said the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office was notified shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday by the Marathon County Sheriff's Office that they were transporting Myszka to a hospital in Wausau to receive medical treatment for injuries sustained in Friday's crash on Highway 29.
Officials said the Marathon County authorities were able to locate Myszka based on tips from the public.
UPDATE (11:45 AM): According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, Myszka was last spotted overnight at a cabin in the Town of Wheaton looking for water.
He said a citizen called authorities, but Myszka had fled the scene by the time authorities arrived.
The search continues today in the Town of Wheaton.
UPDATE (10:33 PM):
According to the Chippewa County Sheriff, the search was called off just after dark. They will resume searching for Chad Myszka Saturday.
UPDATE (7:06): The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is releasing details of the dangerous male.
The person at-large is reportedly Chad J. Myszka, 20 of Wausau. He is 6'2" and 180 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes.
UPDATE: The search continues for what authorities call a dangerous male near the Town of Wheaton.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, parents in Marathon County reported their son was acting suicidal and had a weapon and left in a white charger. Authorities were asked to look for that vehicle.
Sheriff Kowalczyk spotted the charger near County Rd XX and Hwy 29. A chase ensued near Seymour Cray Sr. Blvd. Authorities terminated that chase. A short time later a 3-vehicle accident was reported involving the charger. Sheriff Kowalczyk said a female was hurt in the accident. She has non life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled on foot through a cornfield. Authorities used a plane, drone and dogs to search for him.
The suspect left behind a long gun and his cell phone, which authorities now have.
Again, that search continues in the area east of Hwy T and south of Hwy 29.
UPDATE: The area of concern is in the Town of Wheaton east of Hwy T and south of Hwy 29.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - In an emergency alert, a civil authority issued a law enforcement warning for Chippewa County of a dangerous man that may be in that area.
The alert system reports the man may be in a red and white shirt. Law enforcement ask the public to shelter in place, close windows, lock doors and secure vehicles.
If you see anything suspicious, call 911.