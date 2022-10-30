Man killed by wrong-way driver on I-94 in St. Croix Co., driver arrested for OWI

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - One man was killed and one woman arrested after a crash early Sunday morning near Hudson.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, officials were responding to a call of a wrong-way driver on I-94 just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They arrived to a crash at milepost 4, and found 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt of Robbinsville, Minnesota dead at the scene.
Officials said initial investigation revealed 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria, Minnesota had been driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when she struck Filbrandt's vehicle. Investigators discovered she had been driving under the influence of alcohol.
Pospisil sustained minor injuries in the incident and is currently being held in the St. Croix Jail on charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.
The incident remains under investigation.