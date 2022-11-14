Man on sex offender registry to live in Cameron upon release from prison

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender is being released in Barron County.
45-year-old Heath Gullikson will be released from prison on Wednesday and will live at a residence on Highway 8 in Cameron.
Gullickson was convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child-child enticement in April 2019.
As for conditions for his release, he cannot have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, or with the victim. He is not allowed to have alcohol or drugs and will be on GPS monitoring.