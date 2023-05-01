Man on sex offender registry to live in Chippewa County when released from prison this month

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A man on the sex offender registry will be living in Chippewa County when released from prison later this month.
According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, Jay E. Fasbender Sr. will be homeless when released on May 23.
Fasbender was convicted in 2020 for two counts of third degree sexual assault. Officials said he was also convicted of three counts of fourth degree sexual assault in 1997, and in 1995 he was convicted of sex with a child 16 or older.
Fasbender is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors, and will be GPS monitored. He will be under Department of Corrections supervision until 2027.