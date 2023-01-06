Man on sex offender registry to live in Chippewa Falls upon release from prison

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A man convicted of multiple sex offenses will live in Chippewa Falls when released from prison next week.
David L. Rodefer Jr., 39, was convicted of sexual assault charges in 2006 and 2010. He is on the Wisconsin sex offender registry and will be under supervision of the Department of Corrections for the next two years.
When he is released on Jan. 10, he will live on the 600 block of East Grand Avenue in Chippewa Falls.
Rodefer is not allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors or his victims and will be GPS monitored.