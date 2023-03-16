Man on sex offender registry to live in Rice Lake starting next week

RICE LAKE (WQOW) - A man convicted of child sex crimes in 2019 will be living in Rice Lake when released from prison next week.
Douglas Wiseman, 51, was convicted of soliciting a child for prostitution and second degree aggravated criminal sexual assault of a child.
His sentencing included six years of supervision upon release from prison. According to the Barron County Sheriff's Office, conditions of his supervision include having no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18, no contact with the victim and complying with electronic monitoring.
Wiseman will be living at 1832 29 ¾ Ave, Rice Lake, according to the sheriff's office. He will be released on March 21.