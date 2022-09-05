Man pinned under a vehicle dies in Trempealeau County

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - A man is deceased after the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said he was pinned beneath a vehicle on Monday morning.
According to a press release, officials received a 911 call at approximately 10 a.m. that a 64-year-old male in the township of Pigeon was stuck underneath a vehicle and was in need of Emergency Medical Services. The caller reported the man had been doing mechanical work on a car on County Road P.
Officials said they attempted to remove the man from beneath the vehicle, but determined he had already succumbed to his injuries sustained in the incident.
Names have not yet been released. The incident remains under investigation.