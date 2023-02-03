Man pleads guilty to theft after being accused of stealing from auto repair shop he worked at

BUFALLO COUNTY (WQOW) - A Mondovi man will have to pay back some of the money he stole from an auto repair shop he worked at.
Ryan Popham was charged last August with theft in a business setting. Mondovi police detectives allege Popham stole the money while working as a mechanic and shop manager at Erickson Auto Repair.
Popham allegedly pocketed the cash from repairs, then marked the invoice cancelled, as if only an estimate had been given. The owners say their losses totaled more than $40,000.
Popham pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday. The judge ordered him to repay $13,000. Popham was also placed on probation for three years and is not allowed to drink alcohol or use controlled substances.