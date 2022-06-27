Man pleads no contest in Lake Holcombe woman's overdose death

(WQOW) - One of the men charged in the drug overdose death of a Lake Holcombe woman agreed to a plea bargain Monday.
Zachary Dietrich, who's from Minnesota, pleaded no contest Monday to being party to reckless homicide. Dietrich was charged in the March 2019 overdose death of Carissa Kasmeirski. Investigators said he admitted buying methamphetamine and using it with her on the day she died. He will be sentenced in November.
Dylan Henderson, from Bloomer, is also charged with reckless homicide. He and a woman allegedly sold the drugs to Dietrich. Henderson is due back in court next month.