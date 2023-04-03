Man sentenced for chase, standoff

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Pepin County man was sentenced Monday for leading deputies on a destructive chase, then barricading himself inside his home.
It was last September that Shawn Bauer was accused of leading the pursuit through Durand, striking a sheriffs office squad car with his truck twice. A taser was not effective, and for safety reasons deputies stopped the pursuit. Bauer was later located at his home, and a SWAT team eventually arrested him.
Monday in court Judge Thomas Clark gave him three months in jail. He will also be on probation for three years, and loses his drivers license for a year.