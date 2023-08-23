Man sentenced for child sexual assault in Eau Claire, St. Croix counties

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Prison time was ordered Wednesday for an Altoona man convicted of sexually assaulting two children.
Luke Schlussler was charged with sexually assaulting a 15 year old boy in Eau Claire County. He was also charged with assaulting the same boy in St. Croix County starting when he was nine, and a girl, starting at age seven until she turned 11.
Charges in both counties were consolidated and Schlussler pleaded guilty to two counts of child sexual assault.
He was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison.